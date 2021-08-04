PlutusDeFi (PLT) Price Hits $0.10

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00061474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.98 or 0.00836610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00094318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043225 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Coin Profile

PLT is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

