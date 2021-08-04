PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CFO Winston Kung Sells 4,500 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $152,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Winston Kung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $151,875.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $151,875.00.

Shares of PMVP stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.43. 588,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,360. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PMVP. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

