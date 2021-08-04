Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 906 ($11.84). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 893 ($11.67), with a volume of 296,279 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 843.27. The company has a market capitalization of £887.01 million and a PE ratio of 13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a yield of 3.68%. Polar Capital’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Gavin Rochussen sold 42,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 879 ($11.48), for a total value of £376,959.15 ($492,499.54). Also, insider John Mansell sold 426,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total transaction of £3,200,745 ($4,181,793.83). Insiders sold 669,651 shares of company stock valued at $522,870,415 over the last three months.

Polar Capital Company Profile (LON:POLR)

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.