PolkaDomain Trading Up 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (NAME)

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $509,210.05 and $2.41 million worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00047991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00099127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00142190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,744.70 or 0.99862806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.99 or 0.00846731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,724 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

