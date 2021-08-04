PolkaFoundry (PKF) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $199,867.00

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and $199,867.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00061350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.00850918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00095205 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry (PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,772,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

