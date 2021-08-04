PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Down 72.6% Over Last 7 Days

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 72.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00047968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00100184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00142167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,939.07 or 1.00373457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.68 or 0.00851167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.