Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Reaches $89.98 on Major Exchanges

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $116,242.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $89.98 or 0.00226305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polyient Games Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00060577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.67 or 0.00836724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00094697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043145 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polyient Games Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyient Games Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.