Polymath Price Tops $0.27 (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Polymath coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000672 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $166.20 million and $29.08 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.11 or 0.00359581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 621,061,481 coins. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.