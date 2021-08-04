PolyPid (PYPD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect PolyPid to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect PolyPid to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PolyPid in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

