PolypuX (PUX) Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolypuX has a total market cap of $47,059.08 and approximately $419,988.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00048605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00100616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00142080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,731.24 or 1.00051367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.19 or 0.00846583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

