Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.86.

POR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $1,094,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 9.7% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 269.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 189,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 138,511 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $24,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

