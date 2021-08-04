Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP John Carter Mcfarland Sells 1,037 Shares

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 561,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,421. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,094,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 189,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 138,511 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $24,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.