PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $1,529.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,790.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.84 or 0.06898238 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.10 or 0.01379990 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00360788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00130517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.68 or 0.00609884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.87 or 0.00354029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.00298320 BTC.

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,506,687 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

