Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.28%.

Shares of Powell Industries stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 43,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,272. The firm has a market cap of $323.75 million, a PE ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65. Powell Industries has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $37.28.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.