PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Price Tops $0.29

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000736 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PowerTrade Fuel has a market cap of $6.82 million and $232,908.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PowerTrade Fuel

PowerTrade Fuel (CRYPTO:PTF) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

