Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRAX. William Blair began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $573.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.79. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $248,590.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

