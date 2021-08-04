Presidio Property Trust (SQFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million.

Presidio Property Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.20. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,722. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $10.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Presidio Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

