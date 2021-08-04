Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.86. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.42. 210,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,494. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $53.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 278,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 77,767 shares during the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

