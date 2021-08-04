Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Holdings Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,477,062 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.42% of Pretium Resources worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVG opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PVG shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

