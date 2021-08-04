PRIA Reaches Market Cap of $263,311.41 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, PRIA has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One PRIA coin can now be purchased for about $3.80 or 0.00009645 BTC on exchanges. PRIA has a total market cap of $263,311.41 and $6,866.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.00905092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00044050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00095330 BTC.

PRIA Profile

PRIA (CRYPTO:PRIA) is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

