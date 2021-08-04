Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 12,540 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $205,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,518,707 shares of company stock valued at $110,815,994 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CG opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 52.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

