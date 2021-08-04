Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 3,099 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 169,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,108 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSTG opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.10. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.70.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

