Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 5,023 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 36.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDIT. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

