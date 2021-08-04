Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,097 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBU. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,144,000 after purchasing an additional 601,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,812,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,931,000 after acquiring an additional 279,040 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,285,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 78,393 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of CBU opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

