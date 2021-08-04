Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 229.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,063 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Ambarella by 117.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 161,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after purchasing an additional 87,007 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 125.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 916.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -61.82 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

