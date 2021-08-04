Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 11,818 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Tronox worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tronox alerts:

In other news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TROX opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.57. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

TROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.