Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 27,442 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.12% of Oceaneering International worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 3.56.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

