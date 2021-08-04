Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 56,771 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,080 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,771 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,696,000 after purchasing an additional 716,013 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,446,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after purchasing an additional 123,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 397,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,607,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 80,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWN. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

SWN stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.45. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.26.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $487,547 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.