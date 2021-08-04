Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 65,400 Shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.59% of Castlight Health worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

In other Castlight Health news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 258,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,088.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 15,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $27,504.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 298,222 shares in the company, valued at $518,906.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,881 shares of company stock worth $352,723. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

NYSE CSLT opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.01 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18. Castlight Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.71.

Castlight Health Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.