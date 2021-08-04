Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys New Stake in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.20% of CBTX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CBTX by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBTX in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CBTX by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBTX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in CBTX by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $633.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBTX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. CBTX had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Equities analysts expect that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

