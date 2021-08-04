Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,749,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,536,000 after buying an additional 169,517 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,428,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,771,000 after buying an additional 129,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 310,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

KALU stock opened at $122.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.55 and a beta of 1.32. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.68%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $175,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,185,238 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

