Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,470 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.32% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 48,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.99.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $184,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HT opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $358.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.82. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. Research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

