Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after buying an additional 508,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,759,000 after buying an additional 475,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 119.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 543,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,621,000 after buying an additional 295,873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 40.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,413,000 after buying an additional 228,058 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at $7,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

