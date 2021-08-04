Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,529 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 4,131.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

UMPQ opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

