Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.20% of Sterling Construction worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 23.7% during the first quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 854,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 163,720 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the first quarter worth $8,184,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Shares of STRL stock opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.