Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.38 Million Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,009,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRT opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

IRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

