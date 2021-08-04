Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.41 Million Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth $49,759,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,095.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

