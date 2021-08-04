Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Core-Mark worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Core-Mark by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Core-Mark by 18,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Core-Mark by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CORE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.39. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

