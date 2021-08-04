Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.44 Million Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bandwidth by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,575,000 after buying an additional 86,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 5.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,775,000 after acquiring an additional 46,791 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 7.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 571,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,379,000 after acquiring an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 19.5% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 386,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,933,000 after acquiring an additional 63,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $46,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $128.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.66 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.37 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

