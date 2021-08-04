Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.50 Million Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In other Veracyte news, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist cut their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.48. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.