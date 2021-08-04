Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.