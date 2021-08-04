Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.24% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOV opened at $106.71 on Wednesday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $146.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.65.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $703.16 million for the quarter.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,433.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

