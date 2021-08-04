Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Toyota Motor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Toyota Motor by 71.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 32,439 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 54.4% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Toyota Motor by 6.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $185.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.78. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $122.22 and a 52-week high of $185.99. The company has a market capitalization of $259.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.73. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.78 billion. Analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.