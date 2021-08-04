Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,859 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after buying an additional 4,788,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after buying an additional 2,697,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 503,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after buying an additional 1,488,272 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $1,697,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,690.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $681,692.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,415 shares of company stock worth $6,454,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

