Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 10,175 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 32.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,957,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,160 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 233.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,083 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter worth about $82,165,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,308,000 after buying an additional 1,053,326 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $955,524.10. Insiders have sold 123,091 shares of company stock worth $4,978,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.49. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

