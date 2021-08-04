Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 3,122 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 132,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

