Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of TPI Composites worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after buying an additional 575,449 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in TPI Composites by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after buying an additional 590,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TPI Composites by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,731,000 after buying an additional 380,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TPI Composites by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 23.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 838,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after buying an additional 161,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.66.

In other news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $63,814.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPIC opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.56.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

