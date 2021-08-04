Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,028 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.12% of City worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of City by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of City by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 22,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 448.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 83,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other City news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $120,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,439.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $227,838.00. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.38. City Holding has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. City had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 35.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

