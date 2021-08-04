Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,102 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in CONMED by 703.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,731,000 after acquiring an additional 568,055 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in CONMED by 77.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,654,000 after acquiring an additional 329,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $30,368,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in CONMED by 119.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 106,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 58,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at $6,293,000.

Several research firms have commented on CNMD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

CNMD stock opened at $133.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.07. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $69.60 and a 52 week high of $146.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.60.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $131,558.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at $366,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total transaction of $177,475.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $698,043.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,594 shares of company stock worth $7,764,246 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

