Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,594 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,906,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,832,000 after purchasing an additional 239,390 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,352,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,165,000 after purchasing an additional 705,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,534,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,231,000 after purchasing an additional 109,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 156,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,805,000 after buying an additional 58,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

KW stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $21.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 24.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

